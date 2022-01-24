Simon Stone, BBC Sport

In a tight game at Old Trafford, settled by a last-second goal that was millimetres away from being offside, one element stood out.

Declan Rice was by far the most effective midfield player on view.

The West Ham skipper is the kind of driving force Manchester United lack, a leader, capable of breaking up play and starting attacks in a smooth, unfussy way.

Rice will spearhead the Hammers' drive for a European spot this term – and also their Europa League campaign.

But, in the summer, West Ham will do well to keep hold of him. If they fail, someone will be paying a high price to sign him.

A season spiralling out of control for United has been stabilised to an extent but this latest effort was unconvincing and another of those days when Cristiano Ronaldo failed to live up to his superstar billing.