Lawro's predictions: Man Utd v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

I thought we'd see a different Manchester United under Ralf Rangnick, and I thought they would press more - but it has not really happened.

He has had some decent results but they have not strung together a good performance under him for 90 minutes so far - with Friday's FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough the latest example - so you are left thinking what on earth is the problem for them.

James's prediction: 0-1

This has got 1-0 to United written all over it. They are the kings of binary scores at the moment and, unfortunately for us, I think that is what is going to nick them fourth place - they will absolutely grind it out.

Find out how Lawro and James think the rest of the midweek fixtures will go