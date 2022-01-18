Brighton 1-1 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel speaking to BT Sport: "We looked tired and we are. It's like this. We knew they were well prepared, had more time to prepare and you saw at the end that the stadium celebrated like it was a victory. That is what you face. We tried everything but you could see we were mentally and physically tired.

"We need some days off. The boys need some days off there is no other solution.

"I did not see many teams control Brighton over 90 minutes. They play brave and bring people to your box to create chances. Of course if you can take a half-chance for a second goal you can go out and win and this is what we normally would be up to. At the moment it is difficult to be too harsh on our players as I know what is going on.

"I am happy. He can score 20 more and not celebrate I have no problem. It is normal that they talk, are not happy and don't like it if we say we want more from them. Even in the reaction for the goal you can see they are tired. It is relief. That is my feeling of the team just now."