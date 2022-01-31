Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

There’s a good chance that Todd Cantwell will leave Norwich City on deadline day.

The 23-year old was seen as one of the Canaries' key players at the start of the season but he has only started five Premier League games. The attacking midfielder was playing for City’s under 23s towards the end of Daniel Farke’s reign at Carrow Road. Dean Smith restored Cantwell to his starting line-up for his first game in charge in November but he’s only featured twice since.

Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth have been linked with a loan move but there is also reported interest from abroad.

Cantwell aside, a quiet deadline day is expected at Carrow Road. The Canaries spent big by their standards last summer and adding to the squad this month depends on selling players first. That hasn’t happened so any new arrivals would appear unlikely.