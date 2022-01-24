Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic says the players need "to get back to basics" if they are escape relegation trouble this season.

Defeat by Aston Villa on Saturday left Everton four points above the relegation zone and Begovic admits they are "absolutely" in a scrap to stay up.

"We have to now regroup," he told the BBC World Service's Sportsworld programme. "It's always difficult when you lose a manager, but we have to turn the page very quickly.

"When you play for Everton it comes with a certain level of expectation and responsibility.

"We had a decent start to the season, but things have got tougher and we have to get back to basics."

Begovic also said caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson's methods are already having an impact at Goodison Park.

"He's a very passionate man and his message is to represent the club in the best possible way," he said.

"He bleeds the club - he bleeds blue."

