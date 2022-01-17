Brighton are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games (won two, drawn two), taking eight points in that time, as many as they managed in their previous 11 top-flight fixtures.

Crystal Palace have secured just one win in their last 12 away Premier League games (drawn four, lost seven) after winning three of the previous seven before that (drawn one, lost three).

The Seagulls have scored six goals in the final five minutes of Premier League games this season, a joint-high along with Chelsea and Manchester City.