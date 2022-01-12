Hasenhuttl accepts key players will continue to leave

Ralph Hasenhuttl expects players will still leave Southampton despite the club's recent takeover.

While their new owners give Saints more chance of bringing in players in the January transfer window, Hasenhuttl admitted it will be difficult to keep hold of top talent.

Speaking about losing Danny Ings in the summer, Hasenhuttl said: "It is tough if you lose players in the summer, it is tough if you lose your top scorer.

"It takes a bit of time to build up a new team but this is the job you have to do if you want to be the manager of this club, because it will also happen in the future.

"This is normal in football, especially for us as a club. With all the promise we had after every season and then we lose our best players, you have to start again and again and again.

"But this is the way you have to work and - in the end - when you have the patience and the passion for this club, then you know that you'll come back.

"It's important that you keep on going and keep on finding solutions."

Hasenhuttl is keen to keep Armando Broja at the club beyond the end of his loan spell after he scored again against Brentford.

"Yeah, sure, I mean he likes it here, he loves it here, it would be great if he's our player," said Hasenhuttl.

"He wants to be here with us, you can feel this at every moment. The fans love him. It's good."