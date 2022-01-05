Former Everton and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison believes Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Tottenham is "tailormade" for Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium forward apologised for comments made to Italian media suggesting he was unhappy at the club and Hutchison thinks boss Thomas Tuchel has handled the situation perfectly.

"Tuchel has done absolutely the right thing," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast after Lukaku was dropped for the Premier League match with Liverpool.

"He had to show power and now Lukaku has apologised, that's the fuel he will need going into the Spurs game.

"I'd be stunned if Lukaku doesn't start and, against his former manager at Inter, it's a perfect game for him to prove how sorry he is."

The Athletic journalist Adam Crafton agreed, saying it's up to Lukaku how the club moves forward from this situation.

"If he produces five or six lacklustre performances, fans will find it hard to forgive him, but if he gets on with scoring goals, they will quickly move on," he said.

Listen to the full discussion on Lukaku and comments from Tuchel from 5'42 on BBC Sounds