Pat McLaughlin, JustArsenal.com, external

There are many unhappy Arsenal fans today as we were all desperately waiting for a last-minute surprise signing. It has been obvious throughout a January where we scored one goal in five games that we were desperate for a new striker to replace the out-of-favour Aubameyang.

Instead, our hopes were dashed further when we gave Aubameyang to Barcelona for nothing, leaving Mikel Arteta with a much-reduced squad to finish the season.

We actually let six first-teamers go with Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Balogun, Chambers and Pablo Mari being taken off our wage bill as well as our highest paid striker. This will save millions over the next six months.

It looks like Arteta did have top targets, but to be honest did we actually need to sign anyone if we only have 17 league games left to play this season?

There is only one game each week, so there will be no need for rotation except to cover for injuries, suspensions and Xhaka's occasional red cards (surely he has reached his limit for this season?). And before we were hit with Afcon, Covid and injuries in January, Arteta only used a small core of players to get us into the top four.

We should have them all back after the break, we should be able to get back to winning ways and hopefully consolidate our place in next year’s Champions League.

