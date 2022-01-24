BBC Sport

Everton 0-1 Aston Villa: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Everton have now failed to score in each of their past three Premier League games against Aston Villa (D1 L2), their longest such run since a five-game stretch between August 1998 and November 2000 (D2 L3).

  • The Toffees have recorded 19 points from their first 20 Premier League games this season, their lowest total at this stage since 1997-98 (17), a season they finished 17th – their joint-lowest ever Premier League finish.

  • Villa’s 1-0 win means they have beaten Everton home and away in a Premier League season for the first time since 2000-01 under John Gregory.

  • Lucas Digne became the first player to assist a Premier League goal at Goodison Park against Everton having previously played for them in the competition - since Nikica Jelavic for Hull in December 2014.

  • Since the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season, only Manchester City’s Ederson (31) and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy (24) have kept more clean sheets among goalkeepers in the competition than Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez (21).