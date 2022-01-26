John Bennett, BBC World Service Sport

Sadio Mane's head clash with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha was really uncomfortable to watch. It was clear that the Liverpool forward was knocked out as he fell and hit his head again on the turf - he looked like a defeated boxer.

Meanwhile, the Cape Verde keeper couldn't walk straight before being ushered away by his team-mates following his red card.

But it's the aftermath that raises questions. Why wasn't Mane substituted straight away?

Yes, he scored not long after the collision but the decision not to take him off looked even more unwise when he laid down on the pitch following his goal and clearly looked in distress, before eventually being replaced.

It wasn't a good look and you just hope Mane is OK.