Team news: Watford v Stoke

Xisco Munoz will rotate his Watford squad for the third-round Carabao Cup tie against Stoke City.

On-loan defender Ozan Tufan will make his debut, while Xisco may also throw in a couple of the club's under-23 players.

Others will be rested, including Juraj Kucka, while Kiko Femenia misses out after being forced off against Norwich on Saturday, although he should return to training later this week.

Peter Etebo is ineligible to face his parent club, while Joao Pedro is unlikely to be risked as he continues to build up his fitness.

Daniel Bachmann could return in goal having been replaced by Ben Foster at Carrow Road.

