Patrick Vieira said Saturday's FA Cup match against Millwall is an opportunity for the club to show their ambition.

Vieira, who won five FA Cups as a player with Arsenal, won't use the game as a chance to rest senior players and is keen to progress through the famous competition.

He said: "It was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete. It is a derby, it is the FA Cup, it will be challenging and we need our best starting XI to try and win that game.

"We want to be ambitious and, as a player, it is important to understand we have a good chance of getting to the next round. We have to perform at the level we know we can to win the game.

"We are far away from winning trophies, or thinking about winning them. What is important is for us to understand how these games can be important for the club.

"We have to go step by step. We need to go through to the next round and to do that we have to win this game."

