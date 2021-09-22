Team news: Arsenal v AFC Wimbledon

Arsenal will be without the suspended Granit Xhaka for Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against AFC Wimbledon.

The midfielder will serve the last of a three-game ban for his red card at Manchester City before the international break.

Mohamed Elneny (hamstring) will be assessed before the match but otherwise Mikel Arteta has a fully fit squad and is likely to make changes after Saturday's 1-0 win at Burnley.

The Gunners won 6-0 at West Bromwich Albion in the previous round, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick, and have won their past two Premier League games after starting with three straight defeats.

AFC Wimbledon sit seventh in League One, four points off the top, and lost for just the second time this season at the weekend.

