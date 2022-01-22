Brentford v Wolves: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Bees side that lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday.
Kristoffer Ajer and Rico Henry replace Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerslev, who drop to the bench.
Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Mbeumo, Toney
Subs: Fernandez, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens
Bruno Lage also makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton 3-1 last weekend.
Striker Raul Jimenez misses out but Ruben Neves, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, returns to the side alongside Fabio Silva.
Francisco Trincao is among the substitutes, as is new signing Chiquinho.
Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Toti, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Podence
Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Jordao, Trincao, Chiquinho, Giles, Traore, Cundle