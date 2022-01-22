BBC Sport

Brentford v Wolves: Confirmed team news

Published

Brentford manager Thomas Frank makes two changes to the Bees side that lost 3-1 to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Kristoffer Ajer and Rico Henry replace Mads Bech Sorensen and Mads Roerslev, who drop to the bench.

Brentford XI: Lossl, Pinnock, Jansson, Ajer, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Canos, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernandez, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens

Bruno Lage also makes two changes to the Wolves team that beat Southampton 3-1 last weekend.

Striker Raul Jimenez misses out but Ruben Neves, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, returns to the side alongside Fabio Silva.

Francisco Trincao is among the substitutes, as is new signing Chiquinho.

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Toti, Semedo, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Silva, Podence

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Jordao, Trincao, Chiquinho, Giles, Traore, Cundle