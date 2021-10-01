Legia Warsaw 1-0 Leicester: The pick of the stats
Having kept a clean sheet in their first two matches this season, Leicester have kept just one shutout in their past eight games.
Polish sides have won their past three home meetings with English clubs in European competition, with Lech Poznan beating Manchester City in November 2010 and Wisla Krakow beating Fulham in October 2011 before Thursday's result.
Leicester have won just one of their past nine away games in Europe (drawn three, lost five). The Foxes have failed to score on six occasions in that run, including the past three.