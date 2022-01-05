We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Leeds transfer gossip to drop so far:

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell has been generating interest from the Premier League's 'top-six', with Manchester United and Liverpool both linked with the 19-year-old centre-back. The academy product has been given a chance this season but the Whites are resigned to the fact that should they fail to avoid relegation they may lose him. (Sun on Sunday), external

Meanwhile, right-back Cody Drameh, 20, is in talks with Nottingham Forest over a potential loan move. (Football Insider), external

So that's two potentially going out, what about coming in? The Whites could table a bid for Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, who has been linked with a Premier League move for some time, from Serie A side Cagliari "soon". (TeamTalk), external

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.