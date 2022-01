Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey could return to the side tonight following Ghana's surprise Africa Cup of Nations exit.

However, Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard are all doubtful.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after the forward suffered an ankle injury against Brentford.

Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara and striker Divock Origi are out until February.

