Frank on injuries, squad rotation & Port Vale

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Port Vale in the FA Cup third round.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Kristoffer Ajer will start on Saturday and Bryan Mbeumo could feature.

  • Sergi Canos, Mathias Jensen, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen remain unavailable.

  • Five games in two weeks from Saturday will be "tough going forward".

  • On Saturday's game, Frank said "we truly respect Port Vale" and they are a good team doing well in League Two.

  • Frank says he won't rotate the squad too much and will put a strong team out and a strong squad to travel to "keep the momentum".

  • Frank says Brentford need to embrace how far they have come "which is more clear when you play cup tournaments" against lower opposition.

  • On being favourites on Saturday, Frank said his approach will be the same as any other game and Brentford will do things their way and attack the game.