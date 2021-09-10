Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

As I speak, Manchester City are still hoping they are allowed to play Brazil duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus but I'd still fancy them here without those two, even though it would mean third-choice keeper Scott Carson stepping in because Zack Steffen is also unavailable.

Leicester have got a bit of history against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, including beating them in last month's Community Shield, but the Foxes will face a different animal this time.

Justin's prediction: I am reluctant to write Leicester off, but Manchester City are looking pretty strong. 1-2

Find out how Lawro and Justin think the rest of this week's fixtures will go