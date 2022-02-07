Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick insists he has a good relationship with Jesse Lingard after a public disagreement over the player's availability for the FA Cup game against Middlesbrough.

At his news conference before the game, Rangnick said Lingard had asked for time off to "clear his head", only for Lingard to reply on social media that the club had advised him to miss the match, external.

Speaking on the eve of United's trip to Burnley, Rangnick said there is no problem between the pair.

"I have a very good relationship with Jesse," he said. "I would have been willing to let him go [to another club] before the situation with Mason Greenwood.

"Jesse mentioned some personal issues, but we have to look forward now. We have no problems, me and Jesse."

Rangnick described Lingard and Edinson Cavani as "top professionals" and said both had been training well and would be part of the squad for the trip to Turf Moor.