Liverpool are still interested in Torino defender Bremer, 24, but have been joined by Manchester United and Manchester City in the pursuit of the Brazilian. (Calciomercato, via Teamtalk), external

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg want between £25m and £34m for 19-year-old Germany striker Karim Adeyemi, who is a target for the Reds and Bayern Munich. (Sky Germany - in German), external

