Tottenham v Aston Villa: confirmed team news

Tottenham make three changes from the humbling defeat at rivals Arsenal last time out in the Premier League.

In defence, Emerson Royal replaces Japhet Tanganga at right-back, while Cristian Romero comes in for Davinson Sanchez in the middle.

The other change comes in midfield and sees Oliver Skipp return and Dele Alli drop to the bench.

Harry Kane starts, fresh from his hat-trick as a substitute in the Europa Conference League against Mura.

Tottenham XI: Lloris, Emerson Royal, Reguilon, Romero, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Ndombele, Moura, Kane, Son.

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Lo Celso, Alli, Scarlett.