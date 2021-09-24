Burnley 0-1 Arsenal: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Arsenal sealed their second win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor in the fifth round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points went to Arsenal players:
Martin Odegaard (3)
Aaron Ramsdale (2)
Gabriel & Ben White (1)
So which Burnley and Arsenal players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek six?
