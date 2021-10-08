Ashley rejected higher bid in best interests of the club

Mike Ashley says he rejected a higher bid than the one offered by the Saudi Arabian-backed group who took over the club on Thursday, but believes he has acted in the club’s best interests.

The outgoing owner said he was not in the same "financial league" as the Saudi-led consortium, and selling the club had been the best option.

"I would like it to be known that I received a higher offer for the club than the one that I accepted. It was from another reputable bidder who made a credible case," Ashley told the Sun newspaper., external

"But I felt the bid that we accepted from the current new owners would deliver the best for Newcastle United. Money wasn't my only consideration. There were times when I stepped in financially to keep Newcastle United afloat.

"It's hard to compete at the highest level in football with certain clubs that have almost unlimited resources," he added. "I've known for some time now that many Newcastle fans were frustrated by the situation and were in favour of a change.

"I therefore felt that I owed it to the fans to fight tooth and nail over the last 18 months or so to make this happen."