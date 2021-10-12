'Special Foden will get better'

Manchester City's Phil Foden was the talk of the Monday Night Club edition of the Football Daily podcast because of his recent form for club and country.

England team-mate Mason Mount said: "I’ve played against him many times, in Youth Cup finals or tournament games. I know what he can do. To see him play the other night against Andorra - some of the passes he was picking out, the way he glides with the ball - it’s special.

"He has more ahead of him and will keep getting better and better."

And former Premier League striker and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Clinton Morrison added: "The performance he produced for Manchester City against Liverpool was one of the best I’ve ever seen. He was outstanding.

"Phil Foden has to be in the England team - but where do you play him? He’s in fantastic form and for me he’s only going to get better."

Listen to more of the Foden debate (from 27'45) on the full Football Daily podcast