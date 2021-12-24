West Ham v Southampton: What does the form show?
West Ham are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games against Southampton (won six, drawn two) since a 3-2 away loss in August 2017.
After drawing their first-ever Premier League away game against West Ham in May 1994 (3-3), none of Southampton’s past 18 visits to the Hammers in the competition has finished level. Saints have won just four of these 18 games (lost 14), losing the past four in a row while conceding exactly three goals each time.
After a run of four straight Premier League victories in October/November, West Ham have won just one of their last six in the competition (drawn two, lost three). The Hammers have lost as many games in this run as they had in their previous 16 league games combined beforehand.