The Clarets have no Covid cases affecting the first team, while Maxwel Cornet is a "maybe" after recovering from a muscle injury as well as Covid.

Dyche says there are concerns about games being played, but added: "At this moment it doesn’t seem there’s a bigger health risk but we’ve got to follow the protocols by the country first, then the Premier League."

He admits the postponements can be "tough on players" and wants to carry on playing where possible. "There will probably be a period later on when we have to catch-up. The Premier League will have to look at how they do it as safely as possible."