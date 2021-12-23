BBC Sport

Dyche on Covid, playing catch-up & Everton

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Sean Dyche has been speaking before Burnley host Everton on Sunday.

Here are the key lines:

  • The Clarets have no Covid cases affecting the first team, while Maxwel Cornet is a "maybe" after recovering from a muscle injury as well as Covid.

  • Dyche says there are concerns about games being played, but added: "At this moment it doesn’t seem there’s a bigger health risk but we’ve got to follow the protocols by the country first, then the Premier League."

  • He admits the postponements can be "tough on players" and wants to carry on playing where possible. "There will probably be a period later on when we have to catch-up. The Premier League will have to look at how they do it as safely as possible."

  • His side need to start getting wins instead of draws, and face an Everton side who "have had a topsy turvey time but they’re a good outfit with some good players and a very experienced manager".