Napoli v Leicester: Who makes your Foxes starting XI?

Leicester take on Napoli in the final Europa League group stage game on Thursday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Brendan Rodgers' side are top of Group C but it's all to play for with any team still able to qualify for the knockout rounds. Can Brendan Rodgers risk rotating his squad with a busy fixture list ahead or will he go with a full-strength team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Foxes team to face Napoli