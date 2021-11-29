BBC Sport

Leicester 4-2 Watford: The pick of the stats

  • Leicester registered only their third win in their past 10 Premier League matches (drawn three, lost four) – despite this, the Foxes shipped two goals for a fifth consecutive home Premier League game, the first time they’ve done that since a five-game run between April and August 2001.

  • Watford have conceded in each of their past 23 Premier League matches, shipping 45 goals in the process, the longest current run of any Premier League side without a clean sheet.

  • Jamie Vardy has scored in five of his six home Premier League appearances against Watford, netting six goals, the joint-most he’s scored against an opponent at King Power Stadium for Leicester, along with both Arsenal and Liverpool.