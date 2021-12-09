Bielsa to reveal extent of Phillips injury

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If the December fixtures were not difficult enough with Leeds United preparing for trips to the current top three, the task of extracting points is hamstrung somewhat with more injuries to key players.

Before Saturday's trip to Chelsea, United head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be asked about the nature and severity of midfielder Kalvin Phillips' injury sustained against Brentford.

Captain Liam Cooper also looks set for a spell out whilst striker Patrick Bamford was seen in some discomfort after scoring his late equaliser against the Bees. Is it too soon for defender Robin Koch (pubis) to appear for the first time since the opening day defeat at Manchester United?

Four players are close to one-match suspensions - Tyler Roberts, Raphinha, Rodrigo and Cooper - unless they avoid a caution by the end of the trip to Anfield on Boxing Day. The possible strain on resources will raise the inevitable question as to whether Bielsa sticks or twists with an already slim squad in the January transfer window.