George Cummins, BBC Sport

Tottenham are very keen to play their last group match in the Europa Conference League against Rennes - so much so that they asked the Premier League if they could postpone Thursday's match against Leicester.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers also wanted the Premier League league game off because he is missing nine players - although it's unclear how many of those are as a result of Covid.

The Premier League said no to the postponement.

Antonio Conte has lamented the "really strange situation" that stopped his side facing Rennes in their final Europa Conference League match.

"We want to play. I think Tottenham deserve to play the game and to play the last game of this group," he said.

"We didn’t play, but not through our own fault. The government decided to close our training ground and stop for three days our training session. For this reason, we didn’t play.

"We deserve the chance to play the last game and to try to go to the next round.

"We don’t find a good solution between Uefa and Premier League, why Tottenham has to pay for this?"