Everton aim to give Palace the winter blues

Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Only time will tell if Everton's dramatic late win over Arsenal was a turning point for the Blues' season after eight games without a win, but it's certainly improved the mood around Goodison Park.

Rafa Benitez's side showed great character to put the frustration of two disallowed goals behind them as Richarlison's header and Demarai Gray’s stoppage-time thunderbolt completed the turnaround and send the Evertonians wild.

It's crucial they follow that performance and result up at Selhurst Park against a Crystal Palace side who've hit a rough patch under Patrick Vieira.

The Eagles come into the game on a four-match winless run and having lost their past three, which is in stark contrast to their run just before that when they managed back-to-back 2-0 wins against Manchester City and Wolves.

It's surprising that Palace have only won three league games this season given their more exciting, attacking brand of football under Vieira, but the Blues will be hoping that remains the case come Sunday evening.