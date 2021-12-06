Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace: The pick of the stats

Manchester United have lost just two of their 25 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (won 18, drawn five), keeping a clean sheet in their past two league games against the Eagles.

Ralf Rangnick became the sixth German to manage in the Premier League and the first to win his opening game in charge in the competition (Felix Magath, Jurgen Klopp, Jan Siewert, Daniel Farke and Thomas Tuchel all failed to do so before him).

Following Rangnick's first win with United, six of the past seven managers (including caretakers) have won their first game in charge of the Red Devils, with Louis van Gaal being the only exception.