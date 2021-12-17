Former Everton and Chelsea winger Pat Nevin paid tribute to Rafael Benitez's tactics after the Spaniard masterminded a point at Stamford Bridge.

Benitez's side were without a number of senior players and needed to rely on youngsters to fill the starting line-up, but bounced back after conceding to draw the game.

"Everton rode their luck in the first half," ex-Scotland international Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "But in the second half they looked a bit more dangerous and they took their only chance.

"The story here is Rafa. To play Jarrad Branthwaite, Anthony Gordon, Lewis Dobbin - these are players no-one outside of Everton has heard of.

"At the end of the game, I couldn't see Chelsea scoring. Everton were so well structured and well disciplined."

Branthwaite scored his first goal for Everton to cancel out Mason Mount's opener for the title-chasing hosts, while Nevin reserved special praise for Toffees keeper Jordan Pickford.

"He made a couple of brilliant saves and three or four very good ones," he said.

Listen to analysis and reaction from Benitez on the Football Daily podcast from 3'25 on BBC Sounds