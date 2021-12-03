Brighton youngster Tariq Lamptey is likely to start against Southampton this weekend - but boss Graham Potter says he will tread carefully with his dynamic full-back.

The 21-year-old came off the bench against West Ham in midweek to set up Neal Maupay's stunning late equaliser but is only recently back from a hamstring injury that kept him out of the second half of last season.

A firm favourite, Potter knows he'll have to manage Lamptey's workload to avoid further injury setbacks.

"We're going through a period where we're going to play lots of games in a short space of time so that's the only thing that's going to stop the regularity of Tariq," said Potter.

"That close proximity will challenge us in terms of how much he plays and when he plays.

"We all know his qualities and what he brings to the team."