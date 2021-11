Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1984.

Kennedy scored 71 goals in 212 games for Arsenal, winning the First Division and FA Cup double in 1971 and scored three goals in his 17 England caps.

He joined Liverpool from the Gunners in 1974, going on to win a further five league titles and three European Cups.

Read more here