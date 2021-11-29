'Forwards like Calvert-Lewin are hard to find'

It is a massive ask for any Everton player to stand in for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, says former Premier League striker Glenn Murray.

The Toffees head into Wednesday's Merseyside derby without their main striker, who hasn't featured since August.

"I know the derby is huge for everyone in Liverpool on the red side and the blue side," Murray said on the Football Daily podcast.

"But I think you’ve got to take into consideration the gulf in class between the two teams. I think as long as the Everton fans see their team trying, putting a few challenges in and wearing that shirt with pride they will be pretty happy. When you take the emotion out of it Liverpool are streets ahead.

"It’s not about that derby, it’s about Everton’s form recently. When you take a player of the quality of Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of a team probably lacking in goals, it’s a massive ask to fill.

"Especially when they spent the summer signing players to feed him with crosses. Your whole ethos has sort of gone out of the window in a matter of weeks.

"Calvert-Lewin is a pretty complete forward. He’s a big boy, he’s dominant in the air, he can hold it up, but he’s also very mobile and can run channels quite comfortably.

"Those types of forwards in this modern day game are so difficult to find. You’re talking different class and teams like Everton don’t have a like-for-like replacement for that quality."

