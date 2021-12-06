Steven Gerrard has walked into a fantastic opportunity at Aston Villa, says former midfielder Nigel-Reo-Coker.

Speaking after Aston Villa's win over Leicester - Gerrard's third since he took over - Reo-Coker said: "It was a crazy game. It really was an absolutely crazy game.

"I felt the ball was a bit of a hot potato at times. Both teams didn’t want to keep possession.

"I felt like Villa looked like they were going to score and always looked a threat in that final third. Leicester were just all over the place.

"I felt that Villa getting rid of Dean Smith was very harsh and Steven Gerrard has just walked into a fantastic opportunity.

"Villa have a great squad. There’s only a few opportunities or areas you might look to strengthen, but other than that he’s walked into a win-win situation."

