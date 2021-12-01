Everton v Liverpool: Confirmed team news
Rafa Benitez makes two changes for his first Merseyside derby as Everton manager.
Richarlison is welcomed back from suspension and Damari Gray starts after coming off the bench in Sunday’s defeat by Brentford. Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon drop to the bench.
Everton: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Gray, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Rondon.
Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp makes just one change following Saturday’s victory against Southampton.
Joel Matip starts after being left on the bench in that victory. Ibrahima Konate drops to the bench as a result. Roberto Firmino misses out again with a thigh problem.
Liverpool: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.
Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxdale-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Morton.