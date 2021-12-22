'Grealish and Foden will earn places back'

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden will earn back the trust of manager Pep Guardiola, says former Premier League midfielder Andy Reid.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, he said: "They will take their punishment, they will earn their place back in the team.

"These are two of the top players in the world. They will work hard and earn that trust back and they will have to serve their little punishment now.

"It’s not like they have done something they are going to get sacked for. Pep handles these teams really well internally. You know he’s the boss and you don’t want to get on the wrong side of him.

"But at the same time, he will be trying to educate and nurture them and I’m sure this will be a distant memory for them in five or six weeks."

