Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is available after completing a one-game suspension.

Luke Shaw continues to be assessed after missing two matches with a head injury, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka faces a fitness test after he was forced off during the win over Newcastle United with a muscular injury.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain out.

