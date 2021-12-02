Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is available after completing a one-game suspension.
Luke Shaw continues to be assessed after missing two matches with a head injury, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still sidelined.
Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka faces a fitness test after he was forced off during the win over Newcastle United with a muscular injury.
Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain out.
Does Maguire go straight back into your United XI?