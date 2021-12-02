Wolves v Liverpool: Last time out

Wolves face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday - so what happened when the two sides last met?

Diogo Jota rekindled Liverpool's Premier League top-four hopes with the winning goal on his return to Molineux in March.

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolves in the previous September, drilled a low first-time shot under Rui Patricio to settle a tight contest.

It was a fine way for the Portugal forward to mark his first appearance back at his former employers.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Mohamed Salah saw a late effort ruled out for offside.

However, more distressing for the hosts was the sight of goalkeeper Patricio leaving the pitch on a stretcher after a lengthy delay following a collision with his captain Conor Coady, while trying to prevent the Egyptian from scoring.