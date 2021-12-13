Watford panicking under pressure and light in two areas

Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

It was a familiar story at Brentford. It’s pretty predictable - the Hornets are able to score but they always concede.

Claudio Ranieri said his team were nervous. It felt to me like they panicked and that led to errors.

Some of his players at this top level are unable to mentally and physically keep it all together for 90 minutes. Individuals can be criticised but the underlying problem won’t go away.

Recruitment in the summer in two key areas - defence and midfield - wasn’t good enough.

How can a Premier League side be playing an inexperienced right-back at left-back? Why was the best centre-half at the club (Nicolas Nkoulou) signed so late which meant he wasn’t match sharp, was rushed into the side (because the defence wasn’t good enough) and then picked up a muscle injury as a result?

Watford urgently need Francisco Sierralta and Christian Kabasele back from injury, but they can’t repeat the Nkoulou episode. The Hornets are stuck with what they’ve got for the time being.

The midfield recruitment was poor too. Juraj Kucka is the king of nutmegs but, in the brutally fast Premier League, he’s slow around the pitch.

Ranieri is so unsure about summer midfield signings Imran Louza and Ozan Tufan that he trusted a rusty Ken Sema over those two when he came on as a substitute.

So it’s back to the training ground. This is what Ranieri’s got for the time being. There’s only so much he can do.