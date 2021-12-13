Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa says he wants get "what we deserve" from tomorrow's trip to Manchester City.

Bielsa's side were denied a hard-earned point at title challengers Chelsea on Saturday by Jorginho's stoppage time penalty and the manager is hopeful of rectifying that at the Etihad.

"Losing generates disappointment and a lot of frustration," he said. "Our efforts are valued more when we get something - and we want to be able to face opponents on an even level."

Leeds beat City in Manchester last season and face a daunting task to repeat the result against the league leaders.

"Every game we make lots of effort," Bielsa said. "But when you deserve to win, it's only possible sometimes to do so.

"We have lots of hope that we can obtain what we deserve and put points on the board."

