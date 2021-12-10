Lawro's predictions: Norwich v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Norwich got taken apart by Tottenham last time out, ending Dean Smith's unbeaten start as manager, and also slipped to the bottom of the table because Newcastle beat Burnley.

I reckon the Canaries will find this game tough going too, although we are still waiting to properly find out what Manchester United will look like under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

This is only Rangnick's second league game in charge, and his first on the road. It will interesting to see if United's running stats match their numbers against Palace, which were much higher than they had been all season, but they should see off Norwich comfortably enough anyway.

Dev's prediction: 0-2

United should win this anyway but, because of where they are in the table, I am really hoping Norwich lose - it is them or us! - but they play some good football and they didn't just shut up shop when we went there a couple of weeks ago.

Find out how Lawro and Dev think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go