Goals continue to flow for Reds

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

The 2019 European champions had too much class for Porto - even though Jurgen Klopp rested defender Virgil van Dijk, right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Fabinho while also resisting the temptation to start full-back Andrew Robertson and skipper Jordan Henderson, both of whom are returning to full fitness after injuries.

Thiago has endured a stop-start time since joining the club at the start of last season as he adjusted to English football and struggled to gain any rhythm as he dealt with regular injuries.

But the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich player showed his quality at times last season and is doing so more regularly in this campaign, backing up Saturday's excellent performance against Arsenal with another fine showing on Wednesday.

He played just over an hour and recycled the ball in trademark fashion - but the highlight of the night was his goal in front of The Kop.

The prolific Mohamed Salah was quiet for much of the contest but converted the one chance that fell his way to take his tally to 17 goals in as many games this term.

His strike meant Liverpool have scored two or more goals in 16 consecutive games in all competitions, the first English team to achieve that feat since Wolves in 1939.