Howe on home debut, January signings and Norwich

Published

Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle host Norwich on Tuesday.

Here is what the Magpies boss had to say:

  • Jamaal Lascelles and Matt Ritchie are suspended, but Dwight Gayle could return to face Norwich;

  • On bringing in new players in January, Howe said it's "very difficult to make any promises" but said he will be supported by owners;

  • Howe believes Newcastle "have magic in the players" and the ability to win games for us;

  • On his home debut Howe said he is "looking forward" to experiencing St James' Park and hopes the crowd can lift the players;

  • On the week ahead, Howe said he is aware how important these games are "but it's a dangerous thing to look too far ahead";

  • On Norwich, Howe said Dean Smith has done well since joining the club and "we have to be at our best and be inspired".