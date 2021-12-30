As well as becoming the first Spurs manager in history to be unbeaten in his first seven Premier League matches, the most significant impact Antonio Conte has had at the club is helping Harry Kane find his form again, according to Chris Sutton.

The former Premier League striker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "In all fairness Harry Kane was that bad at the start of the season that we all expected eventually he would hit form.

"The state of Spurs under Nuno at the start of the season, there seemed to be a bad atmosphere and a lack of belief in the dressing room.

"Conte has come in and shaken everything up which begs the question why didn’t Daniel Levy get the deal done in the summer? Something was amiss there.

"Now Conte’s in they are a totally different team. There is a seriousness about them and it looks like the front three are firing. They were too good not to fire but that is so encouraging for Spurs. Not only Kane but Son looks like he is getting near his best and Lucas Moura as well.

"The fact Conte took the job and they are moving in the right direction, there is still a lot of work to do but I think it’s one hell of a race now for that top four and they are in it."

