Gerrard on Covid, busy schedule & Norwich
- Published
Alex Howell, BBC Sport
Steven Gerrard has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's trip to Norwich on Tuesday.
Here is what he had to say:
Marvelous Nakamba is out with a knee injury.
Gerrard said he won’t be naming the other players out with Covid due to medical confidentiality.
On the busy schedule, Gerrard said "we need to make sure everybody is ready when called upon".
Gerrard said "it's an absolute dream" to have John McGinn and he is lucky to work with him.
On Norwich, Gerrard said Dean Smith is a "top manager" who he expects to continue to coach at the top level for many years.
It is "fascinating" that Smith and the Villa players know each other so well.
Gerrard said both he and Smith have stamped their mark on their teams and added "may the best team win".